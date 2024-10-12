Wedmont Private Capital Has $754,000 Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Wedmont Private Capital reduced its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report) by 59.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,605 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,423 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $754,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. WealthPLAN Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 8,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the period. United Asset Strategies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 7,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 17,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $623,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, River Street Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. River Street Advisors LLC now owns 10,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $41.54 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.98. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $32.06 and a fifty-two week high of $42.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.81.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.