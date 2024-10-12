Wedmont Private Capital Buys 836 Shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM)

Wedmont Private Capital raised its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Free Report) by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,983 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 836 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $718,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HWM. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 6.8% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 3.8% in the second quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 4,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 3.2% in the first quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 5,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 4.9% in the second quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 7.3% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.46% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Howmet Aerospace from $83.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Howmet Aerospace from $88.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Howmet Aerospace from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Benchmark increased their price target on Howmet Aerospace from $53.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Susquehanna initiated coverage on Howmet Aerospace in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “positive” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.63.

Howmet Aerospace Trading Up 1.7 %

HWM opened at $103.82 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $96.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.91. The company has a market capitalization of $42.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.94, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.46. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.94 and a 52 week high of $104.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 23.02% and a net margin of 13.15%. Howmet Aerospace’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. Analysts forecast that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Howmet Aerospace Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 8th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.31%. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.16%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Howmet Aerospace

In other Howmet Aerospace news, CFO Ken Giacobbe sold 154,909 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.58, for a total transaction of $14,961,111.22. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 155,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,982,938.30. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Neil Edward Marchuk sold 70,637 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.94, for a total value of $6,847,550.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 92,687 shares in the company, valued at $8,985,077.78. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Ken Giacobbe sold 154,909 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.58, for a total value of $14,961,111.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 155,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,982,938.30. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Howmet Aerospace Company Profile

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

