Wedmont Private Capital Buys 160 Shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Wedmont Private Capital boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,178 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $584,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Securities Inc. increased its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 12,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,598,000 after acquiring an additional 922 shares during the period. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $492,000. Choreo LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 6.7% during the second quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 20,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,568,000 after buying an additional 1,276 shares during the period. Bristlecone Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the second quarter worth $199,000. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the first quarter worth $42,000.

Get SPDR S&P Dividend ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

SDY opened at $141.46 on Friday. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $109.87 and a twelve month high of $142.62. The company has a fifty day moving average of $138.30 and a 200-day moving average of $132.44. The stock has a market cap of $22.38 billion, a PE ratio of 19.72 and a beta of 0.68.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Profile

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.