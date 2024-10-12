Wedmont Private Capital Acquires 5,217 Shares of Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR)

Wedmont Private Capital lifted its position in shares of Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR – Free Report) by 51.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,292 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,217 shares during the quarter. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Frontier Communications Parent were worth $540,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Frontier Communications Parent by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,072,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,777,000 after acquiring an additional 108,344 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of Frontier Communications Parent by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 17,415,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,677,000 after acquiring an additional 92,944 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Frontier Communications Parent by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 13,683,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,257,000 after acquiring an additional 1,462,646 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Frontier Communications Parent by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,088,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,758,000 after acquiring an additional 1,587,145 shares during the period. Finally, Luxor Capital Group LP grew its stake in shares of Frontier Communications Parent by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Luxor Capital Group LP now owns 2,796,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,208,000 after acquiring an additional 43,542 shares during the period.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on FYBR shares. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of Frontier Communications Parent in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. TD Cowen downgraded Frontier Communications Parent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $38.50 in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $38.50 price objective (up previously from $31.00) on shares of Frontier Communications Parent in a report on Friday, September 6th. UBS Group cut Frontier Communications Parent from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Frontier Communications Parent from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $38.50 in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.31.

Frontier Communications Parent Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FYBR opened at $35.25 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $32.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.87. Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.15 and a twelve month high of $39.21. The stock has a market cap of $8.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -95.27 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19.

Frontier Communications Parent (NASDAQ:FYBR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.38). Frontier Communications Parent had a negative net margin of 1.62% and a negative return on equity of 1.80%. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.01) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. will post -0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Frontier Communications Parent

Frontier Communications Parent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides communication and technology services in the United States. It offers broadband, video, voice, and other value-added services. The company also provides data and Internet, including broadband networking services; data-based voice over internet protocol, unified communications, long-distance, and voice messaging services; video services under the Frontier TV brand; access services; hardware and network solutions; and packages of services.

