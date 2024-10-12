Wedmont Private Capital Acquires 155 Shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Wedmont Private Capital grew its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Free Report) by 4.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,668 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $692,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 124 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC raised its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 103.0% during the 1st quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 134 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.82% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Old Dominion Freight Line

In other Old Dominion Freight Line news, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 29,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.30, for a total transaction of $6,033,967.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,401,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $282,146,307.30. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 10,000 shares of Old Dominion Freight Line stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.17, for a total value of $1,951,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,391,621 shares in the company, valued at $271,602,670.57. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 29,975 shares of Old Dominion Freight Line stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.30, for a total transaction of $6,033,967.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,401,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $282,146,307.30. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ODFL. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $214.00 to $209.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 6th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Old Dominion Freight Line in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $206.00 price objective for the company. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $214.00 price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a report on Thursday, September 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $193.00 to $189.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $200.83.

Old Dominion Freight Line Stock Up 2.6 %

Shares of Old Dominion Freight Line stock opened at $199.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The company has a 50-day moving average of $194.85 and a 200 day moving average of $193.58. The firm has a market cap of $43.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.14, a PEG ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.99. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 1 year low of $165.49 and a 1 year high of $227.80.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The transportation company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 21.38% and a return on equity of 30.33%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.33 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Old Dominion Freight Line Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 4th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.31%.

Old Dominion Freight Line Profile

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload motor carrier in the United States and North America. The company offers regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services, as well as expedited transportation. It also provides various value-added services, including container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

