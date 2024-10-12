Weatherford International plc (NASDAQ:WFRD) Short Interest Up 67.0% in September

Weatherford International plc (NASDAQ:WFRD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,870,000 shares, an increase of 67.0% from the September 15th total of 1,120,000 shares. Approximately 2.6% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 954,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Weatherford International Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ WFRD opened at $94.33 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.04, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.58. Weatherford International has a 12 month low of $82.16 and a 12 month high of $135.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $112.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

Get Weatherford International alerts:

Weatherford International (NASDAQ:WFRD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by ($0.08). Weatherford International had a return on equity of 49.69% and a net margin of 9.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.12 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Weatherford International will post 6.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Weatherford International Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 13th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 13th. Weatherford International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.88%.

Several research firms have issued reports on WFRD. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Weatherford International from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Weatherford International from $155.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 price target on shares of Weatherford International in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Weatherford International from $161.00 to $158.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Weatherford International from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Weatherford International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $150.75.

Read Our Latest Report on Weatherford International

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP David John Reed sold 6,805 shares of Weatherford International stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.96, for a total value of $639,397.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Weatherford International

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Boston Partners grew its position in shares of Weatherford International by 19.3% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,722,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,240,000 after purchasing an additional 439,700 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Weatherford International in the 2nd quarter valued at $51,287,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Weatherford International by 5,525.3% in the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 359,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,501,000 after acquiring an additional 353,177 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of Weatherford International by 89.0% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 612,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,969,000 after acquiring an additional 288,290 shares during the period. Finally, AGF Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Weatherford International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,951,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.23% of the company’s stock.

Weatherford International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Weatherford International plc, an energy services company, provides equipment and services for the drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention of oil, geothermal, and natural gas wells worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Drilling and Evaluation; Well Construction and Completions; and Production and Intervention.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Weatherford International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weatherford International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.