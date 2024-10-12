WCF Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WCFB) Short Interest Update

WCF Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WCFB – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a growth of 60.0% from the September 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

WCF Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS WCFB opened at $6.58 on Friday. WCF Bancorp has a 1 year low of $6.36 and a 1 year high of $7.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.73.

WCF Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 31st.

WCF Bancorp Company Profile

WCF Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for WCF Financial Bank that provides commercial banking products and services to individuals and businesses. The company offers checking and saving accounts; certificates of deposit; personal, mortgage, business, agricultural, and commercial real estate loans; debit and credit cards; and other products.

