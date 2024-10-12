Watts Gwilliam & Co. LLC Takes Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Watts Gwilliam & Co. LLC acquired a new position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,269 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $519,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBM. Arden Trust Co raised its position in International Business Machines by 2.8% during the first quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 1,973 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in International Business Machines by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $432,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC increased its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,796 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Mill Creek Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 5.1% during the second quarter. Mill Creek Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,165 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its position in International Business Machines by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 7,528 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,309,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

IBM opened at $233.34 on Friday. International Business Machines Co. has a fifty-two week low of $135.87 and a fifty-two week high of $235.83. The company has a market capitalization of $214.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.73, a P/E/G ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $207.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $187.65.

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $15.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.62 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 13.52% and a return on equity of 40.59%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.18 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th were paid a $1.67 dividend. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is 73.65%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded International Business Machines to a “moderate sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on International Business Machines from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. UBS Group raised their price target on International Business Machines from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Bernstein Bank boosted their price target on International Business Machines from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, International Business Machines presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $198.41.

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

