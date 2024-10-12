Watts Gwilliam & Co. LLC Purchases Shares of 2,360 The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Watts Gwilliam & Co. LLC acquired a new position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,360 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock, valued at approximately $365,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its position in Boeing by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 14,941 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $3,895,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Madison Park Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Boeing by 4.9% during the second quarter. Madison Park Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,204 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Boeing by 3.1% during the first quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 1,983 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC increased its position in Boeing by 1.6% in the second quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,798 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $691,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Angeles Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Boeing by 4.2% in the first quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,524 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BA. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. TD Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Boeing from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Boeing from $119.00 to $110.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Boeing from $232.00 to $202.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Boeing from $270.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $206.00.

Boeing Stock Up 3.0 %

Shares of NYSE:BA opened at $151.05 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $162.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $173.94. The Boeing Company has a 52 week low of $146.26 and a 52 week high of $267.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.83 and a beta of 1.57.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The aircraft producer reported ($2.90) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.00) by ($1.90). The company had revenue of $16.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.82) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Boeing Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

