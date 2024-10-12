Watts Gwilliam & Co. LLC Purchases Shares of 1,562 Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Watts Gwilliam & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,562 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Wellington Wealth Strategies LLC. purchased a new position in Agilent Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $246,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC boosted its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 29.9% during the 4th quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 5,570 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $774,000 after acquiring an additional 1,281 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC boosted its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 3,868 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $538,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Syon Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 83.4% during the 4th quarter. Syon Capital LLC now owns 3,498 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $486,000 after acquiring an additional 1,591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 34.7% during the 4th quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,165 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,413,000 after acquiring an additional 2,619 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Agilent Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $151.00 price target on shares of Agilent Technologies in a report on Monday, August 26th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Agilent Technologies in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $157.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $141.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.64.

Agilent Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE:A opened at $143.82 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $41.32 billion, a PE ratio of 29.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.96 and a beta of 1.05. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $96.80 and a fifty-two week high of $155.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.78. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $140.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $138.99.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 21st. The medical research company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 25.26% and a net margin of 21.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.43 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Agilent Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be issued a $0.236 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.50%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Dominique Grau sold 9,990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $1,448,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,011 shares in the company, valued at $5,801,595. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Padraig Mcdonnell sold 1,958 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $283,910.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,118 shares in the company, valued at $3,497,110. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Dominique Grau sold 9,990 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $1,448,550.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,011 shares in the company, valued at $5,801,595. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 13,953 shares of company stock worth $2,013,630.

Agilent Technologies Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; and vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

