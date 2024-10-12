Watts Gwilliam & Co. LLC Purchases New Shares in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Watts Gwilliam & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $296,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VYM. Chris Bulman Inc bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Cultivar Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group bought a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of VYM stock opened at $130.13 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $58.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a 50 day moving average of $125.15 and a 200-day moving average of $121.41. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12-month low of $98.40 and a 12-month high of $130.24.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

