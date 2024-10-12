Watts Gwilliam & Co. LLC Makes New Investment in Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG)

Watts Gwilliam & Co. LLC acquired a new position in Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,077 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $400,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mather Group LLC. lifted its position in Bunge Global by 12.4% in the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 843 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Bunge Global by 3.9% in the first quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 2,589 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bunge Global by 52.3% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 297 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bunge Global by 4.1% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,778 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Bunge Global by 2.0% in the second quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 5,761 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $615,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. 86.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Bunge Global alerts:

Bunge Global Stock Performance

Bunge Global stock opened at $96.97 on Friday. Bunge Global SA has a fifty-two week low of $86.10 and a fifty-two week high of $114.92. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $103.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 2.03. The stock has a market cap of $13.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.81 and a beta of 0.64.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Bunge Global ( NYSE:BG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.79 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $13.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.30 billion. Bunge Global had a net margin of 2.33% and a return on equity of 14.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.72 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Bunge Global SA will post 9.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Citigroup lowered Bunge Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $125.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Bunge Global currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $118.00.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Bunge Global

About Bunge Global

(Free Report)

Bunge Global SA operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains comprising wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bunge Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bunge Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.