Watts Gwilliam & Co. LLC Makes New Investment in Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG)

Watts Gwilliam & Co. LLC acquired a new position in Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,077 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $400,000.
Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mather Group LLC. lifted its position in Bunge Global by 12.4% in the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 843 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Bunge Global by 3.9% in the first quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 2,589 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bunge Global by 52.3% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 297 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bunge Global by 4.1% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,778 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Bunge Global by 2.0% in the second quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 5,761 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $615,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. 86.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Bunge Global Stock Performance
Bunge Global stock opened at $96.97 on Friday. Bunge Global SA has a fifty-two week low of $86.10 and a fifty-two week high of $114.92. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $103.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 2.03. The stock has a market cap of $13.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.81 and a beta of 0.64.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Citigroup lowered Bunge Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $125.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Bunge Global currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $118.00.
About Bunge Global
Bunge Global SA operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains comprising wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.
