Watts Gwilliam & Co. LLC Makes New $237,000 Investment in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS)

Watts Gwilliam & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 3,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cascade Wealth Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at $7,963,000. BKA Wealth Consulting Inc. boosted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 3.0% in the first quarter. BKA Wealth Consulting Inc. now owns 7,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at $215,000. Diversify Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at $349,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $700,000.

Get Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF alerts:

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF stock opened at $65.11 on Friday. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $48.66 and a twelve month high of $66.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.98 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $62.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.57.

About Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF

The Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (DFAS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in small-cap US companies, selected using multiple factors and weighted by market capitalization. DFAS was launched on Dec 15, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.