Watts Gwilliam & Co. LLC Invests $425,000 in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

Watts Gwilliam & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $425,000.
Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 7,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,853,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 12,666.7% during the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 100 ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $347,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $92,000. Finally, Wealth Forward LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $10,293,000.
iShares S&P 100 ETF Stock Up 0.4 %
OEF opened at $279.38 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.47 billion, a PE ratio of 28.76 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $268.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $259.50. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $193.00 and a fifty-two week high of $279.81.
iShares S&P 100 ETF Company Profile
iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.
