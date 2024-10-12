Warburg Pincus & Co Us, Llc Sells 4,400,000 Shares of Ring Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:REI) Stock

Ring Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:REI – Get Free Report) major shareholder Warburg Pincus & Co Us, Llc sold 4,400,000 shares of Ring Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.62, for a total value of $7,128,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,520,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,543,441.66. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Warburg Pincus & Co Us, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 18th, Warburg Pincus & Co Us, Llc sold 6,200,000 shares of Ring Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.64, for a total transaction of $10,168,000.00.

Ring Energy Price Performance

REI opened at $1.68 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Ring Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.25 and a 1 year high of $2.20. The firm has a market cap of $331.93 million, a P/E ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 1.61.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Ring Energy ( NYSEAMERICAN:REI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.11. The business had revenue of $99.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.29 million. Ring Energy had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 18.41%. Research analysts expect that Ring Energy, Inc. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Ring Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of REI. Quadrature Capital Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Ring Energy by 72.4% during the 4th quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 224,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 94,189 shares during the last quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Ring Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Caprock Group LLC acquired a new position in Ring Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in shares of Ring Energy by 80.7% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 60,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 26,895 shares during the period. Finally, Choreo LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ring Energy in the first quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors own 77.14% of the company’s stock.

Ring Energy Company Profile

Ring Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. The company has interests in 56,711 net developed acres and 2,668 net undeveloped acres in Andrews, Gaines, Crane, Ector, Winkler, and Ward counties, Texas; and 8,751 net developed acres and 12,405 net undeveloped acres in Yoakum County, Texas and Lea County, New Mexico.

Featured Stories

