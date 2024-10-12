WAM Leaders Limited (ASX:WLE) Plans Final Dividend of $0.05

WAM Leaders Limited (ASX:WLE – Get Free Report) announced a final dividend on Friday, October 11th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 27th will be given a dividend of 0.046 per share on Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date is Sunday, November 17th. This is a positive change from WAM Leaders’s previous final dividend of $0.05.

WAM Leaders Stock Performance

WAM Leaders Company Profile

WAM Leaders Limited is a close-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Wilson Asset Management (International) Pty Limited. The fund is co-managed by MAM Pty Limited. It invests into public equity and fixed income markets of Australia. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies that are operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Stories

