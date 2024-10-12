Walker Financial Services Inc. Increases Stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT)

Walker Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report) by 14.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,414 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,648 shares during the period. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF comprises about 2.9% of Walker Financial Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Walker Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $4,254,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VGIT. Leo Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $482,000. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $318,000. Stableford Capital II LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 54.7% in the 1st quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC now owns 128,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,530,000 after acquiring an additional 45,472 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management increased its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 35.1% in the second quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 10,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $598,000 after acquiring an additional 2,637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 112.4% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 28,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,648,000 after acquiring an additional 14,899 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:VGIT opened at $59.40 on Friday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF has a twelve month low of $56.07 and a twelve month high of $60.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $60.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.80.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.1851 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

