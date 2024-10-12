Wal-Mart de México, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:WMMVY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Wal-Mart de México, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:WMMVY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 92,500 shares, a decrease of 60.9% from the September 15th total of 236,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 248,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group raised Wal-Mart de México from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th.

Wal-Mart de México Stock Performance

WMMVY opened at $30.80 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $53.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.47. Wal-Mart de México has a 1-year low of $28.91 and a 1-year high of $43.90. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $31.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.96.

Wal-Mart de México (OTCMKTS:WMMVY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $13.21 billion during the quarter. Wal-Mart de México had a return on equity of 27.32% and a net margin of 5.91%. Research analysts predict that Wal-Mart de México will post 1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Wal-Mart de México

Wal-Mart de México, SAB. de C.V. owns and operates self-service stores in Mexico and Central America. The company operates discount warehouses and stores, hypermarkets, supermarkets, and membership self-service wholesale stores. It operates Bodega Aurrerá discount stores, Walmart hypermarkets, Walmart Express supermarkets, and Sam's Club membership self-service wholesale stores.

