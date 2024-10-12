Wal-Mart de México (OTCMKTS:WMMVY) Sets New 12-Month Low – Should You Sell?

Wal-Mart de México, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:WMMVY – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $28.91 and last traded at $28.91, with a volume of 217624 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.67.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Wal-Mart de México from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $53.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.03.

Wal-Mart de México (OTCMKTS:WMMVY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $13.21 billion during the quarter. Wal-Mart de México had a net margin of 5.91% and a return on equity of 27.32%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Wal-Mart de México, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 1.67 EPS for the current year.

Wal-Mart de México, SAB. de C.V. owns and operates self-service stores in Mexico and Central America. The company operates discount warehouses and stores, hypermarkets, supermarkets, and membership self-service wholesale stores. It operates Bodega Aurrerá discount stores, Walmart hypermarkets, Walmart Express supermarkets, and Sam's Club membership self-service wholesale stores.

