Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) Plans $0.46 Quarterly Dividend

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, October 11th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.46 per share by the construction company on Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%.

Vulcan Materials has increased its dividend by an average of 8.1% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 11 years. Vulcan Materials has a dividend payout ratio of 20.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Vulcan Materials to earn $9.21 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 20.0%.

Shares of Vulcan Materials stock opened at $247.51 on Friday. Vulcan Materials has a 52-week low of $190.51 and a 52-week high of $278.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a fifty day moving average of $243.67 and a 200-day moving average of $253.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 2.48.

Vulcan Materials ( NYSE:VMC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The construction company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by ($0.12). Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 12.07% and a return on equity of 12.19%. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.29 EPS. Vulcan Materials’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Vulcan Materials will post 7.69 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $297.00 to $292.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $250.00 to $245.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $305.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Stephens cut their target price on Vulcan Materials from $300.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on Vulcan Materials from $320.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $272.45.

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The company provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

