Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) Price Reaches $2.68 on Major Exchanges

Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) traded up 1.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on October 12th. During the last seven days, Vulcan Forged PYR has traded 3.9% higher against the dollar. One Vulcan Forged PYR token can now be purchased for $2.68 or 0.00004261 BTC on major exchanges. Vulcan Forged PYR has a total market capitalization of $75.42 million and approximately $3.54 million worth of Vulcan Forged PYR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Vulcan Forged PYR alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.27 or 0.00008369 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.21 or 0.00014620 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $63,035.21 or 1.00079282 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00000999 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.74 or 0.00007528 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.36 or 0.00006919 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0267 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000039 BTC.

About Vulcan Forged PYR

Vulcan Forged PYR is a token. Its genesis date was April 20th, 2021. Vulcan Forged PYR’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 28,100,000 tokens. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official website is vulcanforged.com. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official Twitter account is @vulcanforged. The Reddit community for Vulcan Forged PYR is https://reddit.com/r/vulcanforged.

Buying and Selling Vulcan Forged PYR

According to CryptoCompare, “Vulcan Forged (PYR) (PYR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Vulcan Forged (PYR) has a current supply of 50,000,000 with 38,837,542.39909958 in circulation. The last known price of Vulcan Forged (PYR) is 2.65098919 USD and is up 3.79 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 165 active market(s) with $4,423,748.83 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://vulcanforged.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vulcan Forged PYR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vulcan Forged PYR should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Vulcan Forged PYR using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Vulcan Forged PYR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Vulcan Forged PYR and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.