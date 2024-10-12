vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT) Stock Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

vTv Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VTVT – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.58 and traded as low as $13.87. vTv Therapeutics shares last traded at $14.42, with a volume of 3,583 shares.

vTv Therapeutics Trading Down 5.1 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.86.

vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.81) earnings per share for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of vTv Therapeutics

vTv Therapeutics Company Profile

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in vTv Therapeutics stock. Baker BROS. Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of vTv Therapeutics Inc. ( NASDAQ:VTVT Free Report ) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 97,314 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,290,000. Baker BROS. Advisors LP owned 3.23% of vTv Therapeutics as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 17.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

vTv Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of orally administered treatments for metabolic and inflammatory diseases. The company's lead drug candidate is cadisegliatin (TTP399), an orally administered small molecule and liver-selective glucokinase activator that is in Phase III clinical trial for treating type 1 and type 2 diabetes; and TTP273, an orally available small molecule glucagon-like peptide 1 receptor agonists that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of cystic fibrosis related diabetes, as well as in Phase II trial for the treatment of type 2 diabetes.

