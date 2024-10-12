VS MEDIA Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:VSME) Short Interest Update

VS MEDIA Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:VSME – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 112,800 shares, a growth of 1,445.2% from the September 15th total of 7,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,450,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

VS MEDIA Stock Performance

Shares of VSME traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,048 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,258,571. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.78. VS MEDIA has a fifty-two week low of $0.65 and a fifty-two week high of $9.66.

Get VS MEDIA alerts:

VS MEDIA Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

VS MEDIA Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, operates a network of digital creators who create and upload content to social media platforms, such as Facebook, YouTube, Instagram, and TikTok. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Kwun Tong, Hong Kong.

Receive News & Ratings for VS MEDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VS MEDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.