VS MEDIA Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:VSME) Short Interest Update

VS MEDIA Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:VSME – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 112,800 shares, a growth of 1,445.2% from the September 15th total of 7,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,450,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
VS MEDIA Stock Performance
Shares of VSME traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,048 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,258,571. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.78. VS MEDIA has a fifty-two week low of $0.65 and a fifty-two week high of $9.66.
VS MEDIA Company Profile
