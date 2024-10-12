Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Voyager Therapeutics from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Voyager Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.83.

NASDAQ:VYGR traded up $0.31 on Friday, hitting $7.18. The stock had a trading volume of 403,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 639,097. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.79. Voyager Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $5.71 and a 52-week high of $11.72. The stock has a market cap of $391.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.64 and a beta of 0.91.

Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.20. The business had revenue of $29.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.52 million. Voyager Therapeutics had a net margin of 6.28% and a return on equity of 3.31%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.51) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Voyager Therapeutics will post -1.44 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Sandell Jacquelyn Fahey sold 5,999 shares of Voyager Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.82, for a total value of $34,914.18. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 86,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $500,525.82. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VYGR. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Voyager Therapeutics by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 99,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $925,000 after buying an additional 2,030 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 104.3% in the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 5,311 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Voyager Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $530,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 198.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 48,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after acquiring an additional 32,437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC boosted its stake in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 39,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 2,975 shares during the period. 48.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the treatment of gene therapy and neurology diseases. The company's lead clinical candidate is VY-TAU01, an anti-tau antibody program for the treatment of alzheimer's disease. Its product pipeline includes superoxide dismutase 1 silencing gene therapy, which is in preclinical trial for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; tau silencing gene therapy, which is in preclinical trial for the treatment of alzheimer's disease; and vectorized anti-amyloid antibody, a gene therapy targeting anti-amyloid for the treatment of alzheimer's disease and is in preclinical trial.

