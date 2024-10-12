Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund (NYSE:IAE) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund (NYSE:IAE – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.46 and traded as high as $6.68. Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund shares last traded at $6.66, with a volume of 15,467 shares traded.
The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.32.
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be issued a $0.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.62%.
Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Voya Investments, LLC and NNIP Advisors B.V. It invests in the public equity markets of the Asia Pacific region. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
