Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund (NYSE:IAE) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund (NYSE:IAE – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.46 and traded as high as $6.68. Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund shares last traded at $6.66, with a volume of 15,467 shares traded.

Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund Stock Up 0.8 %

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.32.

Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be issued a $0.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.62%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund

Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund during the 2nd quarter worth $78,000. Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $97,000. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 130,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $823,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund by 509.8% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 231,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,466,000 after purchasing an additional 193,343 shares during the period. Finally, City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,683,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,314,000 after purchasing an additional 440,671 shares in the last quarter.

Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Voya Investments, LLC and NNIP Advisors B.V. It invests in the public equity markets of the Asia Pacific region. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

