Vivo Energy (LON:VVO) Trading Down 0.8% – Time to Sell?

Vivo Energy plc (LON:VVO – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 0.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 149.40 ($1.96) and last traded at GBX 149.40 ($1.96). Approximately 8,155,271 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 106% from the average daily volume of 3,958,432 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 150.60 ($1.97).

Vivo Energy Trading Down 0.8 %

The firm has a market cap of £1.89 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,660.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 149.40 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 149.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.47, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Vivo Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Vivo Energy plc operates as a retailer and distributor of fuels and lubricants in Africa. It operates through three segments: Retail, Commercial, and Lubricants. The Retail segment sells petrol and diesel fuels at Shell and Engen-branded service stations; operates convenience retail shops, and quick service and fast-casual restaurants; and provides other services, including lubricant bays, car washes, and ATMs.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vivo Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vivo Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.