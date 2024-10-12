Vivendi (OTCMKTS:VIVHY) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Vivendi SE (OTCMKTS:VIVHY – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $10.85 and traded as high as $11.17. Vivendi shares last traded at $11.15, with a volume of 11,139 shares changing hands.
Vivendi Trading Up 0.2 %
The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.86.
Vivendi Company Profile
Vivendi SE operates as an entertainment, media, and communication company in France, the rest of Europe, the Americas, Asia/Oceania, and Africa. It operates through Canal+ Group, Lagardère, Havas, Prisma Media, Gameloft, Vivendi Village, New Initiatives, and Generosity and Solidarity segments. The Canal+ Group segment publishes and distributes premium and thematic pay-TV and free-to-air channels; and produces, sells, and distributes movies and TV series.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Vivendi
- TSX Venture Exchange (Formerly Canadian Venture Exchange)
- 3 Mid-Cap Stocks Under $20 With Insider Buying and Major Upside
- What Does a Gap Up Mean in Stocks? How to Play the Gap
- China’s EV Rally: Should Investors Chase, Avoid, or Buy the Dip?
- What Are Dividend Contenders? Investing in Dividend Contenders
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 10/7 – 10/11
Receive News & Ratings for Vivendi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vivendi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.