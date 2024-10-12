Vital Energy (NYSE:VTLE) Trading 3% Higher – What’s Next?

Vital Energy, Inc. (NYSE:VTLE – Get Free Report) was up 3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $29.94 and last traded at $29.94. Approximately 178,606 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 916,600 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.06.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on VTLE. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Vital Energy from $52.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. KeyCorp lowered shares of Vital Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $46.00 target price on shares of Vital Energy in a report on Friday, June 14th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Vital Energy from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Vital Energy in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.92.

Vital Energy Stock Down 0.0 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $32.17 and a 200 day moving average of $42.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 3.16.

Vital Energy (NYSE:VTLE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.88 by ($0.42). Vital Energy had a net margin of 13.97% and a return on equity of 11.58%. The firm had revenue of $476.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $468.76 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.35 earnings per share. Vital Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vital Energy, Inc. will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Bryan Lemmerman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.54, for a total transaction of $285,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 77,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,212,306.64. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Bryan Lemmerman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.54, for a total value of $285,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 77,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,212,306.64. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO M. Jason Pigott purchased 2,500 shares of Vital Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $37.85 per share, for a total transaction of $94,625.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 169,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,411,373.65. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,168 shares of company stock worth $502,017. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vital Energy

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Vital Energy by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,833,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,348,000 after purchasing an additional 17,054 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Vital Energy by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,723,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,227,000 after buying an additional 282,574 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Vital Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $64,690,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Vital Energy by 800.9% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 541,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,263,000 after acquiring an additional 481,248 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Vital Energy by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 303,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,593,000 after acquiring an additional 46,248 shares in the last quarter. 86.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vital Energy Company Profile

Vital Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin of West Texas, the United States. The company was formerly known as Laredo Petroleum, Inc and changed its name to Vital Energy, Inc in January 2023.

