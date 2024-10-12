Viridien (OTCMKTS:CGGYY) Short Interest Up 1,300.0% in September

Viridien (OTCMKTS:CGGYY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, an increase of 1,300.0% from the September 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days.

Viridien Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS CGGYY remained flat at $36.38 during trading hours on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 25 shares, compared to its average volume of 575. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $43.02 and its 200 day moving average is $48.19. Viridien has a 52-week low of $35.83 and a 52-week high of $74.80. The company has a market capitalization of $259.75 million, a PE ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Viridien (OTCMKTS:CGGYY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter. Viridien had a net margin of 7.49% and a return on equity of 8.17%. The firm had revenue of $317.00 million during the quarter.

Viridien Company Profile

CGG engages in the provision of data, products, services, and solutions in Earth science, data science, sensing, and monitoring in North America, Latin America, the Central and South Americas, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments: Data, Digital & Energy Transition (DDE); and Sensing & Monitoring (SMO).

