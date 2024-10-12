Virginia National Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:VABK) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Virginia National Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:VABK – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 39,500 shares, a drop of 32.5% from the September 15th total of 58,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.4 days. Approximately 0.8% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Virginia National Bankshares Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of VABK stock traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $38.29. The company had a trading volume of 10,871 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,158. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.65. The company has a market capitalization of $205.62 million, a P/E ratio of 13.20 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. Virginia National Bankshares has a twelve month low of $24.06 and a twelve month high of $43.08.

Virginia National Bankshares (NASDAQ:VABK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter. Virginia National Bankshares had a net margin of 19.25% and a return on equity of 10.50%. The business had revenue of $12.87 million during the quarter.

Virginia National Bankshares Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 6th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%. Virginia National Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.52%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp lifted its position in shares of Virginia National Bankshares by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 14,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,000 after buying an additional 833 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Virginia National Bankshares by 4,424.9% in the first quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,000 after acquiring an additional 19,558 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Virginia National Bankshares by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 293,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,843,000 after purchasing an additional 1,816 shares during the period. Meridian Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Virginia National Bankshares during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,894,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Virginia National Bankshares by 5.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 637 shares during the period. 37.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Virginia National Bankshares Corporation operates as the holding company for Virginia National Bank that provides a range of commercial and retail banking services. The company operates through Bank, Sturman Wealth Advisors, VNB Trust and Estate Services, and Masonry Capital segments. It provides checking accounts, demand deposits, NOW accounts, money market deposit accounts, time deposits, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and other depository services.

