Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) Sets New 12-Month High – Here’s Why

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $58.08 and last traded at $57.96, with a volume of 52932 shares. The stock had previously closed at $57.00.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Victory Capital from $59.50 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Bank of America boosted their target price on Victory Capital from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Victory Capital from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Victory Capital from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Victory Capital from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.44.

Victory Capital Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $219.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $220.82 million. Victory Capital had a net margin of 27.87% and a return on equity of 29.74%. As a group, research analysts expect that Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. will post 5.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Victory Capital Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 10th. This is an increase from Victory Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Victory Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.20%.

Institutional Trading of Victory Capital

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VCTR. Granahan Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Victory Capital by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 1,213,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,796,000 after buying an additional 219,025 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Victory Capital by 426.9% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 589,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,310,000 after buying an additional 477,798 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Victory Capital by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,212,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,627,000 after buying an additional 104,746 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Victory Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $688,000. Finally, Annex Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Victory Capital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $555,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.71% of the company’s stock.

Victory Capital Company Profile

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset management company in the United States and internationally. It offers investment advisory, fund administration, fund compliance, fund transfer agent, fund distribution, and other management services. The company provides specialized investment strategies to institutions, intermediaries, retirement platforms, and individual investors.

