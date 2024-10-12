Vera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERA) CEO Marshall Fordyce Sells 15,625 Shares

Vera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERA – Get Free Report) CEO Marshall Fordyce sold 15,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.24, for a total transaction of $597,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 307,972 shares in the company, valued at $11,776,849.28. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Marshall Fordyce also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Vera Therapeutics alerts:

On Wednesday, September 25th, Marshall Fordyce sold 23,125 shares of Vera Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.05, for a total value of $1,064,906.25.

On Wednesday, September 11th, Marshall Fordyce sold 15,625 shares of Vera Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total transaction of $585,937.50.

On Wednesday, August 21st, Marshall Fordyce sold 14,471 shares of Vera Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.76, for a total value of $575,366.96.

Vera Therapeutics Trading Up 6.3 %

VERA opened at $42.72 on Friday. Vera Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.24 and a fifty-two week high of $50.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of -19.33 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 21.43 and a quick ratio of 21.43. The company’s 50-day moving average is $39.42 and its 200 day moving average is $38.97.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Vera Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:VERA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.06). As a group, research analysts predict that Vera Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on VERA shares. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Vera Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Vera Therapeutics from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $107.00 target price on shares of Vera Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.75.

View Our Latest Report on VERA

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vera Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VERA. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vera Therapeutics by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 688 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in Vera Therapeutics by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 9,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Vera Therapeutics by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 11,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Vera Therapeutics by 30.0% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 1,737 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in shares of Vera Therapeutics by 19.0% in the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 13,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $610,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. 99.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Vera Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Vera Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for patients with serious immunological diseases. Its lead product candidate is atacicept, a fusion protein self-administered as a subcutaneous injection that is in Phase III clinical trial for patients with immunoglobulin A nephropathy; and for treatment of lupus nephritis that is in Phase II clinical trial.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vera Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vera Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.