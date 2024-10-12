Ventum Financial Analysts Give Propel (TSE:PRL) a C$38.00 Price Target

Ventum Financial set a C$38.00 price objective on Propel (TSE:PRL – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Scotiabank raised Propel from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price target for the stock from C$28.00 to C$34.00 in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Propel to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th.

Propel Trading Up 3.6 %

Shares of PRL stock opened at $33.45 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.11. Propel has a 1-year low of $7.07 and a 1-year high of $33.65. The company has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.39 and a beta of 1.75.

Propel (TSE:PRL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.01. Propel had a return on equity of 36.84% and a net margin of 10.17%. The firm had revenue of $146.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $137.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Propel will post 5.3923205 EPS for the current year.

Propel Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th were issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. Propel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.16%.

Propel Company Profile

Propel Holdings Inc operates as a financial technology company. The company's lending platform facilitates to credit products, such as installment loans and lines of credit under the MoneyKey, CreditFresh, and Fora Credit brands to American consumers. It also offers marketing, analytics, and loan servicing services.

