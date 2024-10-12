Velas Price Tops $0.0122 (VLX)

Velas (VLX) traded up 0.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on October 12th. During the last seven days, Velas has traded up 13.9% against the US dollar. One Velas coin can currently be bought for about $0.0122 or 0.00000019 BTC on exchanges. Velas has a total market capitalization of $32.35 million and $413,986.60 worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.55 or 0.00045375 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.85 or 0.00007712 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.22 or 0.00013062 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0774 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0516 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.36 or 0.00006936 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00002289 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00004005 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0617 or 0.00000098 BTC.

About Velas

Velas (VLX) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 25th, 2019. Velas’ total supply is 2,641,298,356 coins. Velas’ official message board is velas.com/en/blog. The Reddit community for Velas is https://reddit.com/r/velas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Velas’ official website is velas.com. Velas’ official Twitter account is @velasblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Velas Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Velas ™ is a self-learning and self-optimizing blockchain platform for secure, interoperable, extremely scalable transactions and smart contracts. The Velas blockchain uses neural networks optimized by artificial intelligence to enhance its consensus algorithm, which maintains decentralization, stability, and security.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Velas should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Velas using one of the exchanges listed above.

