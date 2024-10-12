Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Stock Position Reduced by Martel Wealth Advisors Inc

Martel Wealth Advisors Inc reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,123 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,011 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF comprises approximately 1.3% of Martel Wealth Advisors Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Martel Wealth Advisors Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $6,482,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTV. O Dell Group LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 64.1% in the fourth quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 10,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,601,000 after acquiring an additional 4,182 shares during the period. Wealthquest Corp bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $211,000. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 54,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,501 shares during the period. Oarsman Capital Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 101,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,119,000 after buying an additional 16,827 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Taylor Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $1,082,000.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VTV opened at $176.29 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $170.31 and a 200-day moving average of $164.29. The company has a market cap of $125.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.70. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1 year low of $131.42 and a 1 year high of $176.40.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

