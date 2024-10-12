Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Stock Position Raised by Fiduciary Financial Group LLC

Fiduciary Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 17.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,075 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 911 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $1,054,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arbor Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Arbor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 161,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,190,000 after purchasing an additional 4,104 shares during the last quarter. LongView Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 15.3% in the third quarter. LongView Wealth Management now owns 38,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,703,000 after buying an additional 5,087 shares during the last quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $406,000. Stephens Group Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Group Asset Management LLC now owns 737,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,662,000 after acquiring an additional 22,467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TAP Consulting LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. TAP Consulting LLC now owns 7,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of Vanguard Value ETF stock opened at $176.29 on Friday. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12-month low of $131.42 and a 12-month high of $176.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $170.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $164.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.70.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

