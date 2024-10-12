Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Sold by Simplicity Wealth LLC

Simplicity Wealth LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 85.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,630 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,496 shares during the quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,878,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VTI. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 376.0% during the second quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. WR Wealth Planners LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 53.8% during the second quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 123 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Clean Yield Group grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 12,400.0% in the 1st quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Finally, Mattson Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

VTI stock opened at $286.11 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $429.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $275.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $266.79. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52-week low of $202.44 and a 52-week high of $286.39.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.