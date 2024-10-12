Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Reaches New 52-Week High – What’s Next?

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $284.48 and last traded at $284.45, with a volume of 1044567 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $282.53.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $429.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $274.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $266.60.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VTI. Biltmore Family Office LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 36.1% in the fourth quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC now owns 12,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,995,000 after purchasing an additional 3,351 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 613,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,468,000 after purchasing an additional 47,688 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 751,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,302,000 after purchasing an additional 60,748 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Partners LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Buckingham Strategic Partners LLC now owns 202,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,932,000 after purchasing an additional 7,776 shares during the period. Finally, Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC now owns 16,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,885,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

