Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Bought by LongView Wealth Management

LongView Wealth Management grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 14.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,969 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 759 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up 1.0% of LongView Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. LongView Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,150,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at $470,000. Freestate Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter worth about $5,486,000. Charles Schwab Trust Co raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 177,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,559,000 after acquiring an additional 2,386 shares in the last quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 20.8% during the third quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC now owns 12,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,578,000 after acquiring an additional 2,147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JGP Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 35.0% in the third quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VOO opened at $532.74 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $512.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $496.64. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $375.95 and a 12 month high of $533.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $482.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

