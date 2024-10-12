Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Position Lifted by Lion Street Advisors LLC

Lion Street Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,886 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,158 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises about 1.6% of Lion Street Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Lion Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $4,689,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VOO. United Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $492,000. Optimist Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,388,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,935,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Clarity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA now owns 576 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of VOO opened at $532.74 on Friday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $375.95 and a 52-week high of $533.43. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $512.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $496.64. The company has a market capitalization of $482.64 billion, a PE ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.