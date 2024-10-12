Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) is CRA Financial Services LLC’s 10th Largest Position

CRA Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 57,852 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,932 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF comprises about 2.5% of CRA Financial Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. CRA Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $13,723,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VB. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 27,056.7% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 1,623,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,032,000 after purchasing an additional 1,617,722 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 82.4% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,429,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,705,000 after purchasing an additional 645,835 shares in the last quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $77,968,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 255.6% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 482,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,196,000 after purchasing an additional 346,493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 24.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,627,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,042,000 after purchasing an additional 322,291 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VB traded up $3.91 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $239.01. The company had a trading volume of 360,695 shares, compared to its average volume of 683,755. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $174.84 and a 1-year high of $239.09. The stock has a market cap of $59.20 billion, a PE ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $229.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $224.28.

About Vanguard Small-Cap ETF

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

