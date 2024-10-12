Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP) Shares Sold by Total Wealth Planning LLC

Total Wealth Planning LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report) by 7.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 67,618 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,317 shares during the period. Total Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF were worth $3,334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 111.8% during the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 100.4% in the first quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 1,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 543 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $48.97. The stock had a trading volume of 504,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,162,009. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a 1 year low of $46.94 and a 1 year high of $49.41. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.41.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st were paid a dividend of $0.308 per share. This represents a $1.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 1st.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.