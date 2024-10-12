Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS) is Mendota Financial Group LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Mendota Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS – Free Report) by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 175,394 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,658 shares during the period. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF makes up 4.0% of Mendota Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Mendota Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF were worth $8,280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Asset Dedication LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 3,666.7% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 565 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 59.7% in the second quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 736 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the first quarter worth $36,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000.
Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Price Performance
Shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF stock opened at $46.47 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.84. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a one year low of $42.06 and a one year high of $47.59.
Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Profile
Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).
