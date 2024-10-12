Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) Shares Sold by McNamara Financial Services Inc.

McNamara Financial Services Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report) by 1.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,330 shares of the company’s stock after selling 65 shares during the period. McNamara Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $811,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VOT. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Spectrum Wealth Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Fairman Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 186.9% in the 2nd quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Up 1.5 %

VOT traded up $3.57 during trading on Friday, hitting $249.73. 248,285 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 171,119. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.99 and a beta of 1.15. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $179.43 and a 1-year high of $249.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $235.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $232.12.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.