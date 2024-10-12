Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) Hits New 1-Year High – Should You Buy?

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $246.73 and last traded at $246.71, with a volume of 31317 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $246.57.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Trading Up 1.5 %

The stock has a market cap of $14.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.99 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $235.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $232.01.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Spectrum Wealth Counsel LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Fairman Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

