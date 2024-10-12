Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI) Shares Acquired by Red Mountain Financial LLC

Red Mountain Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI – Free Report) by 20.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,280 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,572 shares during the quarter. Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF makes up approximately 2.6% of Red Mountain Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Red Mountain Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $2,408,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VIGI. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 503.8% during the 2nd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Kimelman & Baird LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 1st quarter worth $57,000.

Shares of VIGI opened at $87.07 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.83. Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF has a twelve month low of $68.45 and a twelve month high of $89.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.53 and a beta of 0.77.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 20th were issued a $0.312 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 20th. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%.

The Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (VIGI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Ex-U.S. Dividend Growers index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that have increased their annual dividends for seven consecutive years. VIGI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

