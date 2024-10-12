Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT) Position Lifted by Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC

Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 7.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,998 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,917 shares during the period. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF makes up about 2.2% of Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $5,611,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Insight Advisors LLC PA acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $228,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 17,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,379,000 after buying an additional 1,919 shares during the period. Novak & Powell Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,463,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,404,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,095,000 after acquiring an additional 286,685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,705,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,296,000 after acquiring an additional 75,446 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VCIT opened at $82.50 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.94. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $73.78 and a 52 week high of $84.25.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.301 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. This is a positive change from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.29.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

Featured Articles

