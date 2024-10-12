Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) is Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,279,020 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,856 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises 16.9% of Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC owned 0.37% of Vanguard Growth ETF worth $491,054,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Level Financial Advisors raised its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 38.4% during the third quarter. Level Financial Advisors now owns 6,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,636,000 after acquiring an additional 1,905 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 24,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,593,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares during the last quarter. LongView Wealth Management lifted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. LongView Wealth Management now owns 22,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,662,000 after buying an additional 1,971 shares in the last quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Finally, Trevian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $289,000.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Growth ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VUG traded up $1.43 during trading on Friday, reaching $388.79. The company had a trading volume of 927,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 997,436. Vanguard Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $260.65 and a twelve month high of $392.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $372.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $362.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.93 billion, a PE ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.26.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.