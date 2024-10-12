Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) Shares Purchased by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Free Report) by 1.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 56,105 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,027 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $10,211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VXF. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 371.8% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. American National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the second quarter worth about $51,000.

NYSEARCA:VXF opened at $184.63 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $19.83 billion, a PE ratio of 14.96 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $176.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $172.40. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 1-year low of $131.80 and a 1-year high of $184.70.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

