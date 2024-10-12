Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC) Holdings Trimmed by Avondale Wealth Management

Avondale Wealth Management trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Free Report) by 59.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,230 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the quarter. Avondale Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF were worth $269,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lion Street Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 9.8% during the third quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC now owns 2,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Nvest Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 353.9% in the third quarter. Nvest Financial LLC now owns 8,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,786,000 after buying an additional 6,374 shares during the period. Financial Advisory Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 2.0% during the third quarter. Financial Advisory Partners LLC now owns 22,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,835,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the period. Guardian Asset Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Guardian Asset Advisors LLC now owns 2,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Finally, Hoxton Planning & Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $316,000.

Shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF stock traded up $1.20 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $215.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 58,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 108,815. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.58 and a beta of 0.48. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a 1-year low of $174.62 and a 1-year high of $222.25. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $215.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $208.04.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

